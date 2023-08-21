New Bruce Springsteen exhibit opening in Boston in September

Bruce Springsteen will be the subject of a new exhibit opening in Boston in September.

Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon is set to debut September 13 at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame inside Boston's Bosch Center Wang Theatre. The exhibit, curated by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, will give fans insight into The Boss through photos taken by close friends, photographers and family members, including Danny Clinch, Eric Meola and Bruce's sister Pamela Springsteen.

Also on September 13, the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame will be debuting another exhibit, Legends of Folk, Americana and Roots, featuring artifacts from legendary folk musicians like Woodie Guthrie and Pete Seger.

Tickets for both exhibits are on sale at folkamericanarootshalloffame.org.

