New box set of legendary Faces BBC Sessions coming in September

Legendary rockers Faces are about to share more of their BBC Sessions with the world.

Following two Record Store Day releases made up of some of the BBC recordings and various studio sessions, Rhino will release the new box set, Faces At The BBC — Complete BBC Concert & Session Recordings 1970-1973, on Sept. 6

The eight-CD/Blu-ray set is made up of recordings discovered in the Faces archives. It includes a whole host of previously unreleased material, now remastered with the full participation of surviving Faces band members Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones. It includes performances of such Faces classics as “Bad ’n’ Ruin,” “Had Me A Real Good Time,” “Miss Judy’s Farm,” “Too Bad” and “Stay With Me.”

The Blu-ray features restored footage of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's April 1, 1972, appearance on the BBC's Sound for Saturday program. And as a preview of what fans can expect, the band has released a performance of their classic "Stay With Me" from that appearance.

The set also includes a 48-page booklet with liner notes, featuring new contributions from the surviving members, as well as archival quotes from late Faces band members Ronnie Lane and Ian McLagan, as well as the late BBC broadcaster John Peel.

Faces At The BBC — Complete BBC Concert & Session Recordings 1970-1973 is available for preorder now.

