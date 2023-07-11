New box set to feature early live recordings of The Doors

Before The Doors hit it big, they headlined five shows at the Matrix, a small club in San Francisco, and while they weren't exactly sell-outs, they went on to become popular bootlegs among fans. Now, those live performances are the subject of a new box set.

Live at the Matrix 1967: The Original Masters, dropping September 8, features live recordings from those shows, which took place in March of 1967. Unlike bootlegs that have circulated for years, the songs on the new set come from Matrix owner Peter Abram's original master recordings of the concerts.

Live at the Matrix 1967: The Original Masters will be released as limited edition five-LP and three-CD sets, with both featuring previously unheard recordings of "All Blues" and "Bag's Groove." Both sets are available for preorder now.

This isn't the first time The Doors have released music from these shows. In 2008, they released Live at the Matrix 1967. They say unlike the new set, that release used third generation tapes, not the original recordings.

