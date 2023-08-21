New book looks at the link between Bruce Springsteen & Billy Joel

Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel are two of the biggest rockers to come out of the tristate area, and now, a new book will explore the differences and similarities of their careers, and how being so close to New York influenced them.

Bridge and Tunnel Boys: Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and the Metropolitan Sound of the American Century by Jim Cullen promises an in-depth look at the two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, who both launched their careers in the '70s.

“While their critical receptions have been very different, surprising parallels emerge when we look at the arcs of their careers and the musical influences that have inspired them,” reads the description of the book, noting it looks at how both New Jersey native Springsteen and Long Islander Joel “forged a distinctive sound that derived from his unique position on the periphery of the Big Apple.”

The description adds, “By placing these two New York–area icons in a new context,Bridge and Tunnel Boys allows us to hear their most beloved songs with new appreciation.”

Bridge and Tunnel Boys will be released by Rutgers University Press on October 13.

