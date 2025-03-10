New book exploring the 50-year legacy of Iron Maiden to be released this fall

A new book will delve into the legacy of heavy metal rockers Iron Maiden.

Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams – The Official Visual History will cover the first 50 years of the band, featuring never-before-seen photos and more, taking fans through the band's history chronologically and covering their albums and tours, along with the evolution of their mascot Eddie and more.

The book will feature album and single artwork, stage props, handwritten lyrics, artifacts from band members personal collections and more. It also includes a foreword from Maiden founder Steve Harris and an afterword by frontman Bruce Dickinson.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised at some of the stuff that I’ve managed to unearth for this book,” Harris shares. “I knew I had kept a lot of things from the early days but they have lasted really well and the photography has brought them back to life. I hope the fans are going to love looking at all the stuff presented.”

Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams – The Official Visual History will be released by Thames & Hudson this fall. So far, an exact release date has not been announced.

