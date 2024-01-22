New Bon Jovi docuseries coming to Hulu in April

John Nacion/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

We are about to learn a whole lot more about Bon Jovi.

The band's history is set be revisited in the new docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which has just been acquired by Hulu.

All past and present members of the band provided their full cooperation for the four-part series, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the 40-year history of the New Jersey band and its frontman, Jon Bon Jovi. It will feature personal videos, early unreleased demos, never-before-seen photos and more.

According to the series description, Thank You, Good Night will delve into the band's "triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction."

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, directed by Gotham Chopra, debuts Friday, April 26, on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

