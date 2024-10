Looks like we’re going to be getting some new music from Blondie in 2025.

Guitarist and co-founder Chris Stein broke the news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry in the studio, along with the caption, "New Blondie album next year."

Stein offered no other information about the Blondie album.

An upcoming album will be the first from Blondie since 2017's Pollinator, which featured songs written by the members of Blondie and outside collaborators like The Smiths' Johnny Marr, Sia and Charli XCX.

