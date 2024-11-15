New Beatles collectibles include silver yellow submarine and 1964 concert tickets

The Beatles have just revealed some new collectibles that fans are going to want to get their hands on.

The first is a new limited-edition solid silver submarine to celebrating the band's iconic 1968 film Yellow Submarine. Only 4,000 will be available, made of almost 1 ounce of pure silver. More Yellow Submarine collectibles are expected in 2025, including a set celebrating the members of the band.

The silver Yellow Submarine collectible will be available for preorder starting in mid-December.

But that’s not all: As part of the continuing celebration of the 60th anniversary of The Beatles coming to America, a new collection of commemorative concert tickets is being released.

The set is made up of 25 tickets, one for each venue they played during their first tour of the U.S. and Canada in 1964. Each ticket is made from an ounce of pure silver and contains the date, venue and price of each show. The tickets also feature some unique details for each gig.

Only 1,964 copies of each ticket will be made available, with the first dropping on Feb. 7, which happens to be the day The Beatles landed in America. Subsequent tickets will be released throughout 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.