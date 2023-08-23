New AXS TV series to debate the '100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing'

AXS TV

By Jill Lances

A new TV music series coming this fall will try to answer an often debated question: Who is the greatest rock star?

AXS TV is teaming with SPIN for the new series, SPIN's 100 Greatest Rock Stars Since That Was A Thing, which is inspired by a list the mag initially put out in 2021. The series, which premieres October 2 at 8 p.m., will spotlight artists who "best embody the 'Rock Star' spirit," including Stevie NicksKurt CobainJimmy PageDavid BowieJimi HendrixElvis PresleySyd BarrettGrace Slick and more.

The series will include "Artist Spotlights," and there will be segments celebrating musicians who are loved by other artists, including Sammy HagarThe Beach BoysBrian Wilson and AC/DC's Angus Young. There will also be plenty of guests chiming in about what makes the artists on the list great, with appearances by Twisted Sister's Dee SniderThe Police's Stewart CopelandSteve Vai, Joel McHaleCarnie Wilson and others.

"The problem with lists like this is they are invariably BS. So our prime objective was to make sure we didn't do a BS list," says SPIN founder Bob Guccione Jr. "A rock star is, perhaps by definition, undefinable. They just are. They're luminescent. Even when, in some cases, they didn't want to be," adding, "I'm excited to bring this list to life with AXS TV!"

So, who made SPIN's list of the greatest rock stars? Well, it's certainly possible the list will change, but the original 2021 article picked The Rolling StonesKeith Richards for the top spot, with Prince, Hendrix, Page and Bowie also making the cut.

