New Annie Lennox 'visual memoir' coming in September

Rizzoli International Publications
By Jill Lances

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Annie Lennox is the subject of a new book.

Annie Lennox: Retrospective, dropping Sept. 16, is described as a "visual memoir" featuring over 200 photographs that take fans chronologically through the legendary singer's career. The book includes shots from her personal archives, as well as album covers and music video stills, covering Lennox's time with Dave Stewart in Eurythmics to her solo career and more.

"There have been thousands of photographic images floating around in the zeitgeist throughout the decades of my life as a performer. In a way, each one serves as part of the picture-puzzle narrative of my story," Lennox shares. "With Retrospective, I wanted to look back at my life's work lived under the public gaze, throughout the creation of music—lyrics—recordings and film."

"Each album, video, and photograph has its own identity and style," she adds. "Retrospective could actually have been presented in many different ways, with many more different images. But for now—here it is… A memento—a souvenir—A life lived through imagery and sound. I hope you enjoy it!"

