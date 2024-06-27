Never-before-seen home movies of John Lennon, Yoko Ono featured in new "Aisumasen (I’m Sorry)” video

Music fans are getting a look at some intimate footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono in a brand new video for the new ultimate mix of “Aisumasen (I’m Sorry).”

The video features never-before-seen home movies, shot by Lennon on a Sony Portapak camera and reel-to-reel recorder. It shows the pair at their apartment in the Dakota Building on New York’s Upper West Side.

The new mix of "Aisumasen (I'm Sorry)" will be featured on the newly expanded Mind Games - Ultimate Collection, set to drop July 12. The collection was produced by Sean Ono Lennon, who oversaw the project, with the blessing of his mom, Yoko. It will include six different listening experiences, featuring unreleased outtakes, stripped down mixes, instrumentals, demos, rehearsals and even what's described as "studio chatter."

Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection is available for preorder now.

