Never-before-seen John Lennon & Yoko Ono performance of ‘Instant Karma (We All Shine On)’ released

A never-before-seen video of John Lennon and Yoko Ono performing during their One to One benefit concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden has been released.

The clip is a performance of Lennon's solo hit "Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)," which he performed during the concerts on Aug. 30, 1972. It features newly restored and edited footage of the performance, with newly remixed and reengineered audio.

The performance of "Instant Karma! (We All Shine)" is one of the tracks featured in the new box set Power to the People (Super Deluxe Edition), produced by the couple's son, Sean Ono Lennon. It will be released Oct. 10, on what would have been John's 85th birthday.

The performance will also be featured in the upcoming film Power To The People, directed by Simon Hilton, which will be released next year.

Power to the People (Super Deluxe Edition) is a nine-CD/three-Blu-ray box set, featuring 123 tracks, 90 of which have either never been heard before or were previously unreleased.

The set includes demos, outtakes, home recordings and more, along with a new version of John and Yoko's 1972 album Sometime in New York City, plus the completely remixed One to One concerts, which were John's only full-length concerts after leaving The Beatles.

The super deluxe edition will come with a 204-page hardcover book and more goodies. There will also be two-CD, four-LP and two-LP colored vinyl editions.

All formats are available for preorder now.'

