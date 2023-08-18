Neil Young’s 'Harvest Moon' to be reissued on clear vinyl

Reprise Records

By Jill Lances

Neil Young's classic album Harvest Moon is getting a very special vinyl release. The record will be released September 22 as a three-sided, double album on clear colored vinyl, with the fourth side featuring a special etching.

Released November 2, 1992, Harvest Moon is considered one of Young's most iconic albums, with the title track being a fan favorite. Other songs on the album include "From Hank To Hendrix," "Natural Beauty," "Unknown Legend" and more.

The record, with guest appearances by Linda RonstadtJames Taylor and Nicolette Larson, went on to be certified double-times Platinum in the U.S. and won Canada's Juno Award for Album of the Year in 1994.

Harvest Moon is available for preorder now at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives.

