Neil Young criticizes president for 'thinking about what rockers are saying': 'Wake up, Trump!!'

In the wake of Donald Trump's attacks on Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift on Truth Social, and his subsequent call for a "major investigation" into Springsteen, Bono, Oprah and Beyonce's endorsements of Kamala Harris, Neil Young has criticized the president for worrying about celebrities instead of the country.

Writing on his website on Tuesday, Young, who became a U.S. citizen in 2020, addressed the president. "What are you worryin' about man? Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem."

"I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That's your problem Trump."

"STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING," Young continued. "Think about saving America from the mess you made. Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel. You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump!! Remember what the White House is?"

"86/47??? That's what you think about?" Young continued, referring to an online meme that allegedly means "get rid of Trump"; the White House recently threatened to investigate former FBI Director James Comey for posting it.

Young concluded, "You are forgetting your real job. You work for us. Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!" He signed the post, "neil young and many others."

