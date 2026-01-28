Neil Young takes aim at Verizon and Apple over Trump support

: Neil Young performs onstage at Light Up the Blues 7 Concert Celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at The Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Neil Young continues to be outspoken about companies who he says support President Donald Trump and his policies.

In his latest post on his Neil Young Archives website, the rocker rails against Verizon and Apple, writing that he's upset he may have to get rid of his phone because it's from Verizon.

“I can’t use a Verizon phone,” he writes. “Verizon is a supporter of Trump, with big $. What can I do? I’m checking with our office to see if I can get a T-Mobile flip phone. T-Mobile is not a supporter of the Trump fascist regime.”

He adds, “I am trying to not support the companies that support the regime with huge donations, just to cover their own a*****, while people are being shot in the streets of America, not just Minnesota, America!”

Young's also rethinking the fact that he uses an Apple computer, though his manager told him he could keep it since it’s already paid for.

"I have to stop and re-assess," he writes. "No more upgrades! That feeds Apple, Apple supports 'The Regime.' That money is going to Apple now. Tim Cook, the CEO, falling over backwards to support the regime!"

“I have to re-asses everything I am doing," he concludes. “I will sue Apple if my computer doesn’t work without the new costly upgrade. What about Warner Brothers?”

In the post, Young notes there's a list of companies supporting Trump on his Archives editorial page, along with numbers to contact the CEOs of the companies.

Young's latest post follows his recent announcement that he's making his Neil Young Archives site available for free to people in Greenland. He also encouraged his fans not to use Amazon, calling Jeff Bezos "a billionaire backer of the president."

