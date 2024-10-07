Neil Young & Stephen Stills reunite for California benefit concert

Neil Young and Stephen Stills, who were in Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young together, teamed up Saturday afternoon for a performance at the Harvest Moon benefit concert, which took place at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, California.

According to setlist.fm, the duo teamed up to play several classic tunes, including Crosby Stills & Nash's "Helplessly Hoping," Stills' "Love The One You're With," CSNY's "Helpless," The Stills-Young Band track "Long May You Run," and Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" and "Bluebird."

The pair also broke out the Buffalo Springfield deep track “Hung Upside Down,” with Stills initially joking to the crowd that it was a new song.

“The worst four words you can hear in a live performance are ‘here’s a new song,'” he told the audience, according to fan-shot footage posted to YouTube. “But this is actually a new version of an old song that took two centuries to write."

Young also performed his tracks “Heart of Gold” and “Harvest Moon," and they then ended the set with “Rockin’ In The Free World,” which featured a guest appearance by the show’s other headliner, John Mayer.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit both the Painted Turtle, which offers the camp experience to children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

