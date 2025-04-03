Neil Young shares clip of ‘When I Hold You in My Arms’ from upcoming 'Coastal' documentary

Neil Young is giving fans a preview of his upcoming tour documentary, Coastal, which was directed by his wife, Daryl Hannah.

The rocker just shared a short clip from the film, featuring a performance of "When I Hold You in My Arms." It's a track that originally appeared on Young's 2002 album Are You Passionate? and was then later reimagined for his 2023 acoustic album, Before and After.

Coastal follows Young on his 2023 Coastal tour, which marked his return to the stage following the COVID-19 pandemic. It hits theaters for one night only on April 17. Tickets are on sale now.

To coincide with the movie's theatrical release, Coastal: The Soundtrack will be released on April 18, featuring 11 songs that were recorded in several cities. Young recently released a track from the album, a live performance of the song "Throw Your Hatred Down." It originally appeared on the 1995 album Mirror Ball, which Young recorded with Pearl Jam.

Coastal: The Soundtrack is available for preorder now.

