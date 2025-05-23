Neil Young shares title track off ﻿'Talkin to the Trees'﻿ album with Chrome Hearts band

Neil Young has shared the title track off his upcoming album, Talkin to the Trees, recorded with his Chrome Hearts band.

You can listen to the song now via digital outlets. The album, which also includes the previously released cuts "big change" and "Lets Roll Again," is due out June 13.

Chrome Hearts consists of organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo.

Young will take the Chrome Hearts out on the road for a U.S. tour beginning in August.

