Neil Young says he’s pulling his music from Amazon

Neil Young says he's ready to pull his music off Amazon.

The rocker blasted Jeff Bezos' company in a post on his Neil Young Archives site, writing, "Bezos supports this government," then, after posting the Amazon logo, he added "it does not support you or me."

“The time is here. FORGET AMAZON,” he added, “Soon my music will not be there.”

Young then encouraged his fans to buy local and support their local community.

"Don't go back to the big corporation who have sold out America," he wrote. "We all have to give up something to save America from the Corporate Control Age it is entering. They need you to buy from them. Don't."

"They shut down our government your income your safety your family's health security," he continued. "Take America Back together, stop buying from the big corporations support local business. Do the right thing. Show who you are."

This isn't the first time Young has pulled his music from a streaming service. Young demanded his music be pulled from Spotify back in January 2022, accusing the service of "spreading fake information" about the COVID-19 vaccine on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He returned his music to the service in March 2024

