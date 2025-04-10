Neil Young & Santana among the headliners for the 59th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts and Santana are both booked to play the 59th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be held July 4 to July 19 in Montreux, Switzerland.

Both artists will perform on the festival’s Lake Stage: Young and his band will headline on July 6, while Santana will headline on July 18.

Other artists booked for the Montreux Jazz Festival include Diana Ross, Chaka Khan, Lionel Richie, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, Sam Fender, The Black Keys and Brandi Carlile. On opening night there will also be a tribute to the late Quincy Jones featuring Khan "and friends."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday at noon.

Both Young and Santana’s appearances are part of larger European tours.

Young's tour kicks off June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden, and runs through July 13 in Paris. A full list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

Santana's tour kicks off June 9 in Lodz, Poland, and runs through Aug. 11 in Copenhagen. More tour dates can be found at Santana.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.