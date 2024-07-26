Neil Young to release 'Archives Vol. III (1976-1987)' in September

Neil Young is ready to release the third installment in his Archives series.

Young is set drop Archives Vol. III (1976-1987) on Sept. 6. As the title suggests, it focuses on Young's career from 1976 to 1987, complete with music recordings and film, as well as lots of content that has never been heard or seen before.

The limited-edition deluxe edition of the set, described as "one of the most extensive anthologies in his recorded history," will come with 22 discs, made up of 17 CDs and five Blu-rays. It includes 198 musical tracks, with 121 previously unreleased versions of songs, including live and studio recordings, and new mixes or edits. There are also 15 previously unreleased songs.

The Blu-rays will feature 11 films, four of which have never been released before. They contain 128 tracks and over 14 hours of film.

But that's not all. Young will also release a separate 17-CD limited-edition Archives Vol. III box set, as well as a double vinyl LP, Takes, which has 16 tracks, featuring one song from 16 of the 17 CDs.

Archives Vol. III sets are available for preorder at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives. Those who preorder the set will get a CD with the songs from the Takes vinyl included. The 17-CD set will also be available at music retailers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.