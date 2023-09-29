Neil Young to reissue 'Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972' for the first time in over a decade

Reprise Records

By Jill Lances

Neil Young launched his Archives series back in 2009 with Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972, and fans who missed out on getting a copy now have a second chance. Young is set to reissue Archives Vol. 1 on November 10, marking the first time it's been back in print in over a decade.

Like the original, the reissue will be released in its eight-CD format, with each CD getting its own custom sleeve. It also contains a 24-page booklet and Archives poster.

In addition to early Young recordings with the Squires, Buffalo Springfield, Crazy Horse and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the set contains music from Young's early solo career. There are also three discs of live recordings: Live At The Riverboat (Toronto 1969), Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Live At The Fillmore East (New York 1970) and Live At Massey Hall (Toronto 1971).

The reissue of Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 will be available at Young's Greedy Hand online store, at retail outlets and through most digital service providers. All Greedy Hand store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads.

