Neil Young to help The Roxy celebrate 50th anniversary

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Neil Young is going to help the famed West Hollywood venue The Roxy celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Pollstar reports that Young is scheduled to headline a special performance at the venue on September 20, almost 50 years to the day after he first performed for the venue's opening.

The club's founder, Lou Adler, revealed the news of Young's performance, sharing that the concert will be a benefit for two organizations: The Painted Turtle, a camp for children with serious medical conditions, and The Bridge School, which educates children with severe speech and physical impairments.

So far there’s no word on when tickets will go on sale.

Young opened The Roxy with a three-night stand September 20-22, 1973. A recording of the concerts, Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live, was released as a live album in April 2018.

