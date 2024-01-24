Neil Young to headline 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Neil Young has been announced as one of the headliners for the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond Festival, taking place September 19-22 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Young will co-headline opening night with Beck, with Dave Matthews Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band booked for Friday, Zach Bryan and Cody Jinks on Saturday, and Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket on Sunday.

Bourbon & Beyond is expanding this year to include two new stages and 40 more artists, with the bill also including The Beach Boys, Melissa Etheridge, Patty Smyth, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, Soul Asylum, The National and Matchbox Twenty.

Passes and single-day tickets are on sale now. More information, including a complete lineup, can be found at bourbonandbeyond.com.

