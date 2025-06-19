Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts kick off tour in Sweden

Neil Young launched his love earth tour with his new band The Chrome Hearts in Rättvik, Sweden, on Wednesday, treating fans to some classic hits, as well as tunes he hasn't played in a while.

According to setlist.fm, Young kicked things off with a solo performance of "Sugar Mountain," sprinkling the 15-song set with fan favorites like "Harvest Moon," "Cinnamon Girl," "F*****' Up," "Old Man," "Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)" and "Like a Hurricane."

He also performed a solo version of "The Needle and the Damage Done" for the first time since 2019; the Greendale tracks "Sun Green" for the first time since 2004 and "Be the Rain" for the first time since 2014; and the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song "Looking Forward" for the first time since 2000.

Young ended the night with his iconic track "Rockin’ in the Free World."

Missing from the set were any songs from Talkin To the Trees, Young's recently released album with The Chrome Hearts.

Young's love earth tour hits Bergen, Norway, on Friday. He is set to play the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on June 28. The tour comes to North America Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

The tour is Young's first trek since cancelling his 2024 tour with Crazy Horse due to health issues. Prior to that he went on a small West Coast tour in summer 2023, which was his first since 2019.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.