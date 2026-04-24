Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts releasing new live album, 'as time explodes'

In a recent post on his website, Neil Young let fans know that a live album with his band The Chrome Hearts was "ready to go." Well, now we know the details.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to release as time explodes on May 29. The 13-track album, recorded during The Love Earth Tour 2025 that hit Europe, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, features live performances of such classic tracks as "Harvest Moon," "Cortez the Killer," "After the Gold Rush," "Ohio" and "Like a Hurricane," along with Young's more recent track "Big Crime."

As time explodes will be released digitally, and on black vinyl and CD. It was previously released on double clear vinyl for Record Store Day on April 18. It is available for preorder now, and digital and CD preorders come with an instant download of the live performance of "Silver Eagle."

Young and The Chrome Hearts — Spooner Oldham, Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick and Anthony LoGerfo — launched The Love Earth Tour 2025 in Sweden in June. They were supposed to tour Europe again in 2026, but in February Young announced he was canceling the tour, saying he “decided to take a break” from touring.

Here is the track list for as time explodes:

"Daddy Went Walking"

"Looking Forward"

"Harvest Moon"

"Ohio"

"Name of Love"

"Be The Rain"

"Big Crime"

"Long Walk Home"

"Vampire Blues"

"Cortez The Killer"

"After The Gold Rush"

"Like A Hurricane"

"Silver Eagle"

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