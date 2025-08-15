Neil Young boycotting Facebook following report on Meta’s policy regarding chatbots, children

A post on Young's Facebook page announced that he would no longer be using the social media platform, an apparent response to a Reuters article that revealed details of an internal Meta Platforms document that noted Meta's chatbot functions were allowed to "engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual."
"At Neil Young's request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young related activities," read the post on Young's Facebook page. "Meta's use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK."
Young is currently on his Love Earth tour with his band Chrome Hearts. The tour hits Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.
