Neil Young announces decision to stop selling Platinum tickets

Neil Young is making some changes to how he sells tickets to his concerts. In a post on his Neil Young Archives site, the rocker shares that "very soon" he'll stop selling Platinum tickets to his shows, which are often much more expensive than a regularly priced ticket.

Explaining why he sold them in the first place, Young writes, “My management and agent have always tried to cover my back on the road, getting me the best deals they could. They have tried to protect me and my fans from the scalpers who buy the best tickets and resell them at huge increases for their own profits. Ticketmaster’s High priced Platinum tickets were introduced to the areas where scalpers were buying the most tickets for resale. The money went to me. That did not feel right.”

Young noted that by getting rid of the Platinum tickets, there’s a good chance more scalpers will get their hands on tickets and then resell them at higher prices. But he shares, “I have decided to let the people work this out. Buy aggressively when the tickets come out or the tickets will cost a lot more in a secondary market.”

Young's move to stop selling Platinum tickets appears to be inspired by The Cure's Robert Smith, who kept ticket prices for their 2023 North American tour to under $70. Along with the post about the Platinum tickets, Young shared an interview in which Smith discussed the current state of ticketing, claiming it was "driven by greed."

Neil is set to kick off his love earth tour with The Chrome Hearts on June 18 in Rättvik, Sweden. It hits the U.S. Aug. 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at NeilYoungArchives.com.

