Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back! Enter your brackets now for a chance to win up to $50K

That wonderful time of year has arrived!

When tourney brackets represent the possibilities to come. Cinderellas pulling off epic upsets. Buzzer-beaters leaving us in awe. College basketball powerhouses aiming to make another deep run, hoping to win it all.

Speaking of winning, you're already going to fill out a bracket, so why not do it on Yahoo Fantasy, where you can enter for TWO free-to-play chances at $25,000 with our men's and women's contests.* That's right, if you win Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem by having the best bracket for either the men's contest or women's contest, you'll have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

And while you're debating which college team will be the eventual champion, take a moment to dream of the scenarios. OK, did your alma mater immediately come to mind? Or teams that have been comfortably in the top 25 all season? That one school with the cute mascot?

The only thing to remember is to pick however you want.

If you’ve done a bracket before, then you know how this works. Choose the winners of each tournament matchup — the more winners you choose correctly, the more points you get.

If you've never filled out a bracket, first, don't worry — we have you covered. Second, you're in for some fun! Filling out a bracket takes five minutes — or less — and ZERO dollars.

If your bracket in either contest has the most points at the end of the tourney, you could win $25K — simple!

TL;DR on Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem

You can sign up for the $25K Men's Best Bracket Contest and $25K Women's Best Bracket Contest now

The best bracket in the men’s and women’s tourney contests could win $25,000 EACH

Both contests are completely free to play and are available on the Yahoo Fantasy Sports site via desktop, mobile web and the Yahoo Fantasy App

The men’s tournament starts on March 20 and the women’s tournament on March 21

So what are you waiting for? Enter now for both the men's and women's bracket contests and let the fun begin!

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY; void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S., D.C. or CA, 18+. Entry period ends prior to official tournament tip-off on 3/20/25 for Men's Contest and 3/21/25 for Women's Contest. See Men's Official Rules and Women's Official Rules.