World Cup: Salma Paralluelo, Spain get past Netherlands to reach first ever semifinals

Spain v Netherlands: Quarter Final - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: Salma Paralluelo of Spain celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

They nearly let it slip away, but Spain is headed into the World Cup semifinals for the first time in history.

Spain, thanks to a clutch left-footed goal from Salma Paralluelo in the 111th minute, beat the Netherlands 2-1 in their quarterfinals match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday afternoon.

Spain will now advance to the semifinals, where they’ll take on either Japan or Sweden next week.

After a late battle between the two teams, Paralluelo finally broke a tie for Spain in the second period of extra time on Friday. The 19-year-old, after a second straight miss from Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn, secured a pass up the left side of the field and expertly drilled a left-footed shot off the far post and in for her first World Cup goal.

WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR FIRST FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP GOAL, SALMA PARALLUELO 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/1DI0Vtszxi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 11, 2023

That gave Spain a 2-1 lead, and eventually pushed them to the win.

Spain appeared to be in control for much of the match, but couldn’t seem to get a goal to fall early on. They missed several chances in the first half, and then let one slip away in the first few seconds of the second half. Finally, though, they caught a break in the 81st minute.

The Netherland’s Stefanie van der Gragt was called for a very clear handball that, after a review, was determined to be just barely inside the box on a Spain attack. That led to a penalty kick for Spain.

Caldentey then banked in the kick off the left post and in, finally giving Spain the 1-0 lead.

Mariona Caldentey cooly converts it from the spot to give Spain the 1-0 lead! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/APahjM5pJX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 11, 2023

But that lead didn’t hold.

Van der Gragt recovered from her handball perfectly. In the first minute of stoppage time, she broke away just barely while staying onside and scored a deep goal to tie the match right back up. It marked her second of the tournament, and sparked a huge celebration for the Dutch.

DUTCH DELIGHT 🇳🇱



NETHERLANDS HAS ITS EQUALIZER THANKS TO STEFANIE VAN DER GRAGT! pic.twitter.com/bIwFvxQr7p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 11, 2023

The goal gave the Netherlands new life, which they carried into extra time. While Beerensteyn had two great looks in the second extra time period, Spain and Paralluelo rallied to secure the win and keep their World Cup run alive.

Spain reached the quarterfinals after a dominant 5-1 win over Switzerland last week. Aitana Bonmatí scored twice in the first half in that match, which sent them into the quarterfinals for the first time in team history.

The Netherlands advanced to the quarterfinals after a 2-0 win over South Africa in their Round of 16 match. Jill Roord and Beerensteyn — who had plenty to say about the U.S. women's national team's early exit from the World Cup on Thursday — each scored in that win for the Dutch.

