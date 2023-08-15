Women's World Cup 2023: Spain advances to final with 89th-minute goal in 2-1 win over Sweden

FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Semi Final - Spain v Sweden Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Semi Final - Spain v Sweden - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 15, 2023 Spain players celebrate after progressing to the final of the World Cup REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli - UP1EJ8F0S1SAV (Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS)

Spain earned it's first trip to a Women's World Cup final after a late-game back-and-forth scoring spree with Sweden. Three goals were scored between the 81st and 89th minutes as Spain came out with the 2-1 win.

Salma Paralluelo, the 19-year-old winger who scored the extra time winner for Spain in their quarterfinal clash with the Netherlands, kicked things off in the 81st minute. She capitalized on a deflected pass in front of the goal and tapped in Spain's first score of the game. Paralluelo squeezed her shot between two Swedish defenders to put Spain in front with less than 10 minutes in the contest.

SHE'S A HERO ONCE AGAIN, IT'S SALMA PARALLUELO 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/lX1Vrht0ZZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 15, 2023

Sweden didn't relent after it gave up the late goal. Seven minutes later, Swedish striker Rebecka Blomqvist notched her third goal of the World Cup to even the match.

Blomqvist collected a header from Lina Hurtig and knocked in a shot at the near post to tie up the game and keep Sweden's hopes of a World Cup final appearance alive.

LATE DRAMA FROM SWEDEN 🇸🇪



WE'RE ALL LEVEL IN AUCKLAND! pic.twitter.com/iWCAEWKclc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 15, 2023

With stoppage time — and possibly extra time — looming soon after Sweden's equalizer, Olga Carmona delivered what ended up being the game-winning goal in the 89th minute.

She took a short corner pass from just outside the box and ripped an uncontested shot on goal that sailed just past the outstretched hand of Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović and down into the goal off the crossbar.

SPAIN IS BACK IN FRONT THANKS TO CARMONA'S SCREAMER! pic.twitter.com/Qz02QgfTCf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 15, 2023

Even with five minutes of stoppage time, Sweden couldn't find another goal to send the game to an extra period. It's the fourth time Sweden's been eliminated in a Women's World Cup semifinal since 1991.

Spain will now head to its first Women's World Cup final in only its third-ever tournament appearance. The Spaniards failed to qualify from 1991-2011 and only advanced as far as the Round of 16 in 2019.

With the second semi-final match between host Australia and England still unplayed, Spain is the favorite to win the World Cup at -125 odds, per BetMGM. Neither Australia's nor England's women's teams have advanced to a World Cup final, either