Women's World Cup Day 2023: England's Lauren James suspended 2 games for red card versus Nigeria

England v Nigeria: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Lauren James of England stamps on Michelle Alozie of Nigeria which later leads to a red card being shown following a Video Assistant Referee review during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) (Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

England will be without forward Lauren James for the next two matches because of her actions against Nigeria in the Round of 16 match this week, FIFA announced Thursday.

James, 21, stood on and stomped Nigerian defender Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute of the game and was sent off with the red card. That action (a red card) already came with a one-game suspension, but FIFA decided a harsher punishment would be required.

This means that if England beats Colombia on Saturday, James still wouldn't be eligible to play for English unless the Lionesses advance to the World Cup final or third-place game.

Lauren James is seeing red and will be sent off 🟥



The Lionesses are now down to 10 players! pic.twitter.com/5xatvleQQj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 7, 2023

England managed to win the match despite playing with 10 women and without one of their star offensive players. James tallied three goals and three assists in England's earlier World Cup games before she was disqualified from the Round of 16 match. England won in a penalty shootout after Chloe Kelly hit the final shot to secure the win.

James later apologized for her actions on her social media accounts, specifically to Alozie, her teammates and English soccer fans.

All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.



Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience. https://t.co/Vi4hBIewiS — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) August 8, 2023

The FA, England's soccer governing body, also issued a statement on Tuesday regarding James:

"Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

"We will be supporting Lauren throughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf. We fully respect FIFA's disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made."

England play Colombia next after the South American country beat Jamaica, 1-0. The Lionesses would play Australia or France in the World Cup semifinals if they beat Colombia.