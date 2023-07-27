Women's World Cup Day 8 recap: Portugal eliminates Vietnam from moving on

Portugal v Vietnam: Group E - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: Patricia Morais and Ana Rute of Portugal celebrate the team's 2-0 victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and Vietnam at Waikato Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Hamilton / Kirikiriroa, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) (Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Portugal can still win Group E while Vietnam won’t be advancing to the knockout rounds.

Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0 early Thursday morning thanks to two goals in the first 21 minutes of the game. It’s the country’s first Women’s World Cup win and came after coach Francisco Neto changed seven of his 11 starters from an opening 1-0 loss to the Netherlands.

Telma Encarnacao scored in the seventh minute and then provided the assist to Kika Nazareth’s goal in the 21st minute.

Portugal has claimed its first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup win 🇵🇹



Rewatch the historic first victory in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0yZnXIxmZZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

Vietnam was again overmatched in this game but did manage to get five shots and a shot on goal after it was shut out in both categories against the United States. It now has only pride to play for against the Dutch and the U.S. and the fans will hope that’s plenty of motivation.

After tying with the Netherlands on Wednesday night, the USWNT is tied atop the Group with the Dutch at four points each. The United States officially sits first thanks to a 3-0 win over Vietnam and the Netherlands’ 1-0 win over Portugal and the U.S. will advance to the knockout rounds with either a win or a tie.

However, the U.S. needs Vietnam to keep the Netherlands close if it doesn’t get a shock win. The main tiebreaker is goal difference; if the Netherlands blows out Vietnam, it can jump into first even if the USWNT beats Portugal 1-0.

Portugal, meanwhile, can advance to the knockout rounds with a win over the U.S. or a tie against the USWNT and a Vietnam win.

Nigeria 3, Australia 2

Nigeria scored three consecutive goals against a shorthanded Australia side to put the co-hosts in danger of being eliminated from the Women’s World Cup.

Osinachi Ohale gave Nigeria a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute off a corner kick and then substitute Asisat Oshoala added a third goal seven minutes later in a 3-2 victory. Oshoala’s goal was sublime as she scored a first-touch goal from an exceptionally tight angle.

Asisat Oshoala pounces on it and makes Australia pay 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/xW9CXqEBrW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

Ohale headed her goal into an open net and got kicked in the chest for her troubles.

Osinachi Ohale gives Nigeria the 2-1 lead 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/BNexfubcVV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

Australia took the lead in the first minute of added time in the first half thanks to a goal by Emily van Egmond. But Uchenna Kanu tied the game just before halftime.

Australia entered the contest without star Sam Kerr as she continues to be sidelined with a calf injury and both Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik after they suffered concussions in separate practice instances ahead of the game. The Australians had numerous chances in the second half to get back into the game and got what could end up being a crucial goal in added time.

The win means Nigeria is tied with Canada atop Group B with four points. Australia currently sits in third with three points and an even goal differential. The Aussies must beat Canada on Monday to ensure advancement.