WNBA Finals: A'ja Wilson, Aces fend off Liberty to win back-to-back titles

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Las Vegas Aces, despite being down two starters, have now won back-to-back WNBA titles.

The Aces stormed back from an early double-digit deficit in the second half and held on in a wild fourth quarter at the Barclays Center to beat the New York Liberty 70-69 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals. That gave the Aces their second straight title, something the WNBA hasn't seen since 2002.

A'ja Wilson, who had her sixth double-double of the postseason in Game 4, was named the WNBA Finals MVP.

The Liberty jumped up early Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and took a double-digit lead almost instantly with Aces point guard Chelsea Gray and center Kiah Stokes sidelined with injuries. It seemed all but certain the Liberty were going to force a Game 5 later this week in Las Vegas.

Yet finally, late in the third quarter, the Aces turned it on. The Aces ended the third quarter on a 9-0 run and outscored the Liberty 23-12 in the period to take a two-point lead — which marked their first since the opening minutes. That 12-point lead the Liberty had earlier in the period disappeared completely, thanks to nine points from Wilson in those 10 minutes.

The Aces then opened the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run capped by a Jackie Young 3-pointer, which gave them a seven-point lead. The Liberty’s first bucket in the quarter didn’t come until a Betnijah Laney layup almost three minutes in. That seemed to bring back whatever was missing in the Liberty’s offense. Sabrina Ionescu backed it up with a 3-pointer and then Laney tied it back up with a second layup.

While the Aces pushed ahead again late, it was Ionescu — who was seen throwing up in a trash can during a timeout in the quarter — who hit a bucket from the top of the key to get New York back within one with about 40 seconds left.

Yet a final chance at a buzzer-beater from Courtney Vandersloot was just off the mark. The Aces held on to take the one-point win and seal their second straight WNBA title.

Wilson led Las Vegas with 24 points and 16 rebounds in the win, and Young added 16 points and seven assists. The Aces shot just 5-of-21 from behind the arc as a team, three of which came from Cayla George.

Vandersloot led New York with 19 points and seven rebounds. Breanna Stewart had 10 points and 14 rebounds, but shot just 3-of-17 from the field. Ionescu had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. The Liberty shot just 36% from the field as a team.