Wimbledon Day 2: Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray advance after dominant performances

The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 4. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serving against Jeremy Chardy of France in the Gentlemen's Singles first round match on Court One during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 04, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The rain was in charge on Day 2 of Wimbledon. It started to pour about an hour into the first wave of matches and just didn't stop, and outside play was eventually suspended for the rest of the day. The only matches that were played as normal were those on the two covered courts.

Those courts are where the top players typically have their matches, but since it's Round 1, the competition wasn't exactly even. But the crowd still got to see some of the game's best players in action, even if the action wasn't the non-stop tennis thrill ride they'd been hoping for.

Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray blaze through competition

Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed, looks 100% ready to make a deep run at Wimbledon. He's a joyful player, but he was serious and focused against Jeremy Chardy, despite Chardy being ranked No. 542 in the world. Alcaraz wasted no time setting the pace, leaving Chardy in the dust pretty quickly in the first two sets (and leaving the crowd wishing for a more competitive game). Alcaraz did encounter some trouble in the third set when Chardy finally got comfortable put up a fight, tying the score 5-5. But Alcaraz didn't panic and won the final two games of the set, ending his 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win with an emphatic ace.

Carlos Alcaraz ends his first-round match at #Wimbledon with an ace 💪 pic.twitter.com/CfNmff0bvs — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

Andy Murray's utter demolition of Ryan Peniston was one of those matches where you feel bad for the other guy. Peniston, ranked No. 267 in the world, was every bit The Other Guy. Even though he represents the UK like Murray does, he didn't get much more than pity cheers from the crowd. The kind of cheers you hear when the crowd wants it to be a competitive match because they've just realized they shelled out a lot of money to see Murray steamroll his opponent in under two hours.

That's (essentially) what Murray did, taking care of business against Peniston with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win in two hours and one minute. Murray's good on grass, (he's won Wimbledon twice, most recently in 2016), but it was surprising to see him so completely and utterly dominant. Murray's not seeded and is currently ranked No. 40 in the world, but he can keep up the pace and precision he showed against Peniston, he will be extremely dangerous over the next few weeks.

Other results

Defending champion and No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina looked mighty shaky in her first set against Shelby Rogers, letting Rogers' serve bully her into 4-6 loss. But once the first set was over, Rybakina acted like it never happened. She bullied Rogers for the rest of the match, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur, who lost to Rybakina in last year's finals, looked excellent on Tuesday in her win over Magdalena Frech, showing exactly the kind of confidence she needs to make it back to the finals (and win this time). Jabeur defeated Frech 6-3, 6-3 in just 76 minutes.