Will Taylor Swift be at 'Thursday Night Football' between Chiefs and Broncos?

Amazon Prime Video has to be happy. They have a bad Thursday night matchup, but at least Taylor Swift will reportedly be in the house.

TMZ reported that Swift will be at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos. Swift, who has been hanging out with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has attended one Chiefs home game and a road game at the New York Jets. And in each of those games, there were numerous television shots of Swift sitting in a private box rooting on Kelce and Kansas City. Interest in the NFL has seen a bump since the incredibly popular Swift has been showing up to games.

There might be even more of Swift in the broadcast on Thursday night. The game between the 1-4 Broncos and 4-1 Chiefs might not be all that compelling, and Kelce might not even play.

Kelce suffered a sprained ankle last Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings, and is listed as questionable on the injury report. He did practice on a limited basis this week, but the Chiefs will have to weigh playing their All-Pro tight end on a short week after suffering another injury. Kelce missed the Chiefs' opener with a bone bruise in his knee.

Anyone who has Kelce on their fantasy team and is looking for clues on his status might look at Swift attending the game as a good sign he'll play. That's not a sentence you expected to read a month ago.

Some football fans have bristled at Swift being such a big part of the broadcasts in the games she has attended, but the NFL doesn't mind. Swift is the hottest entertainer on the planet and one of the few people who has more prominence than the NFL. There's a reason the NFL is all-in on the Swift crossover event.

We'll see if the singing superstar makes it to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. If she does, it will be impossible to not know about it.