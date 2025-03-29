Who is hosting 'Saturday Night Live' tonight? 'SNL' start time, musical guest and more

After a three-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live returns this week with a brand-new episode hosted by Mikey Madison. Madison is fresh off her Best Actress Oscar win for her role in Anora, This will be Madison's first time hosting. The musical guest this week will be country artist Morgan Wallen, who appeared on the show once before, in December, 2020. While we wait for this week's show, check out a promo for this week's episode which may or may not feature an Anora Fedora.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Mikey Madison and Morgan Wallen when they appear on SNL this weekend.

What time is SNL on?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

What channel is SNL on?

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and streams live on Peacock. You can also catch new episodes the day after they air on both Peacock and Hulu.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 cast:

This season of SNL will feature Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline and Bowen Yang.

