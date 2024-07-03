What questions do you have about Biden's future and the presidential race?

Joe Biden President Joe Biden listens during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, posthumously honoring two U.S. Army privates who were part of a daring Union Army contingent that stole a Confederate train during the Civil War. U.S. Army Pvts. Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson were captured by Confederates and executed by hanging. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden's disastrous debate performance last week has sparked calls within the Democratic Party to step aside, with some officials and operatives arguing that he can no longer defeat former President Donald Trump.

Biden, 81, has steadfastly insisted that he is not backing down, but pressure continues to build. At the same time, Biden has already secured the delegates needed for his renomination and the Democratic National Convention is just weeks away.

While Yahoo News continues to report on topics like who could replace Biden as the Democratic nominee, the growing list of Democrats who have voiced concerns about Biden's candidacy, Biden's slip in post-debate polls, and the debate about whether Democrats should stick with the president, we wanted to hear from you about the questions you want answered about tumultuous turn the race has taken.

