Week 7 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide:
2:56 - Binge games
3:10 - Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
12:38 - L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
24:02 - Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
32:00 - San Francisco 49ers vs . Minnesota Vikings
38:19 - Stream games
38:25 - Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts
42:25 - Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44:45 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. L.A. Rams
50:55 - Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
55:25 - Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos
58:35 - Skip games
58:41 - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears
1:01:20 - Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
1:05:30 - Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
