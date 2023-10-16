Week 6 recap: Big upsets and big injuries define a wild NFL Sunday

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports

The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6:

1:40 - NYG VS. BUF

11:12 - SF VS. CLE

19:47 - PHI VS. NYJ

28:50 - DET VS. TB

35:30 - SEA VS. CIN

41:10 - BAL VS. TEN

45:55 - WSH VS. ATL

50:55 - NE VS. LV

53:25 - AZ VS. LAR

57:35 - CAR VS. MIA

1:01:30 - IND VS. JAX

1:05:10 - NO VS. HOU

1:10:42 - MIN VS. CHI

