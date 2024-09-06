Week 1 Preview: Burning questions, matchups to watch and 'Make or Break' starts | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 4 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 1. Behrens also shares the four matchups he has his eye on in Week 1 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.

In the second half of the show Tera Roberts joins Harmon to share her 'Make or Break' starts this week and identifies players that could make the difference between starting 1-0 or 0-1 in your fantasy leagues this weekend. The two end the show by sharing their best flex plays in Week 1:

(5:15) - Four burning fantasy questions we want answered in Week 1

(30:50) - Four fantasy matchups that deserve your attention in Week 1

(44:50) - Six make or break players to consider starting or benching in Week 1

(1:15:00) - Keys to winning with your Week 1 lineup

