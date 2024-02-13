Way-too-early 2024 fantasy football 12-team first-round mock draft

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and the NFL offseason is in full swing. But before every team looks to morph and upgrade for 2024, the Yahoo Fantasy Football analysts decided to put together a way-too-early 12-team first-round mock draft — who's building the best team?

Round 1, Pick 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

CMC is a tier-of-his-own player, the unchallenged overall RB1. He was the decisive player in 2023 fantasy, leading the NFL in rushing, scrimmage yards and TDs. It's simply not reasonable to pick anyone else at the top. — Andy Behrens

Round 1, Pick 2: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Round 1, Pick 3: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Round 1, Pick 4: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Round 1, Pick 5: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1, Pick 6: Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Round 1, Pick 7: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Round 1, Pick 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Round 1, Pick 9: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Round 1, Pick 10: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Round 1, Pick 11: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Round 1, Pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions