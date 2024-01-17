Warriors vs. Utah postponed due to hospitalization of Golden State assistant Dejan Milojevic

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojevic before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports (Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The NBA is postponing Wednesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Th decision was made in light of a serious medical situation surrounding Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Milojević, 46, was hospitalized last night in Utah after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner, per a statement from the Warriors.

Milojević joined Steve Kerr's staff in 2021. In addition to his strong relationship with fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, he is an esteemed coach in the NBA and overseas basketball scene.

Before transitioning to coaching, he had a 15-year professional playing career that included stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey.

This story will be updated shortly.

