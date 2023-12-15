Warriors bench Andrew Wiggins for rookie Brandin Podziemski amid rough start

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 28, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are having the kind of season where you start thinking the dynasty really is over. Their new solution: the youngest member of their roster.

Entering Thursday with a 10-13 record, the Warriors made a major change to their starting lineup for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, swapping out veteran Andrew Wiggins for rookie Brandin Podziemski. Jonathan Kuminga also started at power forward for the indefinitely suspended Draymond Green.

Podziemski has been one of the Warriors' few bright spots this season. The 19th overall pick out of nearby Santa Clara in the 2023 NBA Draft, the rookie leads the team in 3-point percentage at 44.2% and has seen his numbers rise steadily since opening night.

Wiggins, meanwhile, has not been a bright spot. He started in 21 of 23 games for the Warriors this season and is averaging career lows in points per game, assists per game, minutes per game and 3-point percentage. He also missed two games a couple weeks ago after slamming in his finger in a car door.

Wiggins is currently playing on a four-year, $109 million contract he earned after playing a key role in the Warriors' 2022 NBA championship. At 28 years old, he appears to be taking a significant step back at a time the Warriors were likely hoping he could carry more of the load as their core players go deeper into their 30s.