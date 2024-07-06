Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson killed in auto accident at 24 years old

NFL: MAY 10 Minnseota Vikings Rookie Camp EAGAN, MN - MAY 10: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson (31) talks with the media during Minnesota Vikings Rookie Camp on May 10, 2024, at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The football world received some terrible news on Saturday morning with reports that Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident. The former Oregon cornerback was a fourth-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jackson's death was confirmed by Oregonian reporter James Crepea and Rivals writer Scott Reed.

Former Oregon CB Khyree Jackson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, died in an auto accident, his agent and former high school coach confirm. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 6, 2024

Yes I heard the Khyree rumors this morning while walking Fiji. I reached out and was told he did indeed pass away. This is tragic and heartbreaking. Khyree Jackson is just too damn young to be gone. — ⚡⚡Scott Reed⚡⚡ (@DSAFootball) July 6, 2024

Few details have been reported, but the accident occurred in Maryland, where he was from. He played at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, where he won two state championships. The school expressed condolences to Jackson's family on social media.

The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department sends condolences to the families and mourns the loss of Khyree Jackson (State Champ 2016 c/o '17) Anthony Lytton, Jr. (AJ) (State Champ 2015,16,17 c/o '18) and Isaiah Hazel (State Champ 2015, 16, 17 c/o '19). #OnceAPumaAlwaysAPuma pic.twitter.com/8SsQEgbR0G — Wise Athletics (@WisePumaSports) July 6, 2024

Jackson, 24, originally went to Arizona Western College to play football, but quickly returned to Maryland. Embarrassed that he dropped out, Jackson quit football for two years and worked at a grocery store.

After two years away from the field, Fort Scott Community College in Kansas recruited him to play. From there, he played two seasons at Alabama before transferring to Oregon for the 2023 season. In 12 games for the Ducks, he compiled 34 tackles with three interceptions and two sacks.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning also commented on the tragedy on social media, saying "I will miss your smile. Great player, better person."

RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person. — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 6, 2024

Jackson impressed coaches and observers in minicamp and OTAs with the Vikings with his performance in press coverage.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a team statement.

"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player," he added, "but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him."