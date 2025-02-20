Victor Wembanyama diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis: What other athletes have had similar conditions?

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and Chuck's Global Stars warms up during 2025 NBA All-Star Practice & Media Availability at Oakland Arena on February 15, 2025 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that star center Victor Wembanyama will be out for the rest of the regular season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The affliction was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio after the All-Star Game last weekend.

At this point, there are a lot of questions — about the condition and about the young star's recovery timeline. But Wembayama is not the only athlete or basketball player to suffer from blood clots; several players, including Chris Bosh, Brandon Ingram and Ausar Thompson, have had similar medical issues. Although it is not yet known how Wembayama's diagnosis will affect his career long term, past cases in sports can serve as a reference point.

What is deep vein thrombosis?

Deep vein thrombosis is a condition where a blood clot forms in a vein deep within the body. The clots are most common in the legs, per the Mayo Clinic, but can occur in other deep veins in the arms, pelvis and shoulders.

With deep vein thrombosis, the biggest risk is that the clots can dislodge and travel through the bloodstream. A pulmonary embolism, which is more dangerous, can occur when a clot gets stuck in the lungs and blocks blood flow.

Deep vein thrombosis is most common in people who are older or who do not exercise much. Obviously, that is not the case with the 21-year-old Wembanyama. But the condition can occur without typical risk factors. A side effect is pain and swelling in the affected area, which is often how the clot is discovered.

Blood thinners can help treat the condition, but it takes time for the clot to dissolve. Wembanyama will likely miss several months, or longer, while recovering.

Other athletes who have suffered from similar conditions

Blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary emboli, are not uncommon in the sports world, especially in the NBA. In recent years, multiple basketball players have been diagnosed with similar conditions and have missed time as a result.

These medical histories have affected players in different ways. Some players have returned to the game with no issues; others have had their careers cut short.

Here are some recent athletes with similar conditions to Wembanyama.

Brandon Ingram

Ingram and Wembanyama have the most in common in terms of medical history. Like Wembanyama, Ingram was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder in March 2019, and missed the rest of the 2018-2019 season. The forward was 22 years old at the time.

But the condition did not stop Ingram's progression in the league. A few months after being diagnosed, Ingram was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he put up a massive 2019-2020 season, posting career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Ingram earned his only All-Star nod that year, and was awarded the NBA's Most Improved Player at the end of the 2020 regular season.

Chris Bosh

Two-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star Chris Bosh is one of the better-known examples of how blood clots can affect a career. Bosh, who struggled with blood clots throughout the final years of his career, was forced into an early retirement from the NBA in 2017, at the age of 31.

During his tenure with the Miami Heat, Bosh missed the second half of the 2015 season after a blood clot migrated to his lungs, and got another clot in his leg the following year. (Bosh's first blood clot was diagnosed 10 years, almost to the day, before Wembanyama's was announced.)

The recurring medical issue resulted in physicians and the Heat pressuring Bosh into sitting out for the year. After Bosh failed a physical and missed the 2016-2017 season, the NBA ruled that the condition was a career-ending illness.

Miami eventually waived the All-Star in 2017, pledging to retire Bosh's jersey. The Heat made good on that promise two years later, retiring Bosh's No. 1 in an emotional ceremony in 2019. A month prior, Bosh had officially retired from the NBA, despite having attempted multiple comebacks in the intervening years.

Ausar Thompson

Another young player, Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, has also struggled with blood clots in the past year. Thompson, 22, was diagnosed with a blood clot in March 2024, missing eight months as a result of the issue.

Thompson returned to the court in November after being medically cleared. Since returning, he's become the Pistons' starting small forward, averaging 9.3 points, five rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 33 games (22 starts).

Anderson Varejão

Brazilian forward Anderson Varejão also suffered from life-threatening blood clots. In January 2013, Varejão, then 30 years old and playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was hospitalized with a blood clot in his left lung.

The pulmonary embolism was discovered after Varejão told the Cavaliers' medical staff that he was feeling back and chest pain. After a CT scan revealed the blood clot, Varejão went quickly into surgery. A month afterward, Varejão told Yahoo Sports that he was "very lucky" that the clot was discovered and removed before causing any major harm.

Varejão missed the rest of the 2012-2013 season but returned to the court the following year. He played for a few more seasons in the NBA and Europe before retiring from pro basketball in 2021.

Mirza Teletović

Bosnian forward Mirza Teletović's relatively short NBA career was also affected by blood clots. Teletović, who got his start in European leagues, joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2012.

In January 2015, Teletović was hospitalized with shortness of breath and later diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolus, with multiple blood clots in his lungs. Teletović went on blood thinners and returned to the court the next season with the Phoenix Suns, having signed with the team in the offseason.

But his condition later returned. In 2017, while playing with the Milwaukee Bucks, Teletović was once again diagnosed with pulmonary emboli in both lungs, and was waived by the Bucks a few months later. Teletović retired from the NBA in 2018 at the age of 33.

Serena Williams

While not a basketball player, tennis superstar Serena Williams is a success story when it comes to returning from blood clots. Williams was first diagnosed with a life-threatening pulmonary embolism in early 2011, and was hospitalized as a result of multiple blood clots in both lungs.

Williams returned to the court later that year, reaching the final of the U.S. Open. In 2012, she won her fifth Wimbledon singles title and her first Olympic gold medal, completing a career Golden Slam.

In 2018, after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, Williams suffered a number of complications, including another pulmonary embolism that required multiple surgeries. But just a year later, she returned to the top 10 in the tennis standings. Williams retired from tennis a few years later, playing her final match in 2022.