Victor Wembanyama throws down solo alley-oop in wild birthday outing against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs Jan 4, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports (Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Though they didn’t get the win, Victor Wembanyama certainly made the most of his 20th birthday on Thursday night.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie dropped 27 points in their 125-121 loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and he had a number of ridiculous highlights to go with it.

Early in the second quarter at the Frost Bank Center, Antetokounmpo threw down a huge dunk to give the Bucks a slight six-point lead. But right away, Wembanyama responded. On the very next play, he caught a screen to get away from Antetokounmpo and then tossed himself an alley-oop off the backboard for a wild slam. Just watch:

Then in the third quarter, Wembanyama came up with a steal and broke down the court. As he approached the hoop, Wembanyama threw the ball behind his back to get past Damian Lillard and somehow managed to throw down a dunk while being fouled by Brook Lopez.

Wembanyama played just 26 minutes on Thursday night, as he’s still on a minutes restriction due to an ankle injury. That caused him to miss a significant chunk of the fourth quarter, though by the time he checked back into the game at about the four minute mark, San Antonio was still in the lead.

Yet after Devin Vassell rebounded his own miss with a dunk, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks took off. They mounted a 8-2 run, backed by a pair of Antetokounmpo buckets from behind the arc, to suddenly take the lead and control of the game.

While Wembanyama blocked Lillard and then hit a 3-pointer to tie it back up briefly, Antetokounmpo locked down perhaps the biggest dunk of the night before completing the three-point play.

Though Wembanyama got one last block on Antetokounmpo for good measure, Tre Jones missed a game-tying 3-pointer from the corner and the Bucks held on to grab the four-point win.

Wembanyama finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in the loss, and shot 10-of-18 from the field. Vassell led the Spurs with 34 points after he shot 6-of-9 from behind the arc, and Jones finished with 18 points.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 44 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton finished with 12 points.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.