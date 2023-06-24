Victor Wembanyama debuts Spurs jersey in workout, has dinner with David Robinson, Tim Duncan

BASKET-NBA-WEMBANYAMA French basketball player Victor Wembanyama demonstrates his skills following a news conference introducing the Spurs 2023 Draft Class, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama's Spurs jersey matches his draft position.

The newest San Antonio Spur made his official debut with the team on Saturday, two days after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. After a whirlwind few days that included the draft, a first pitch at Yankee Stadium and dinner with Spurs royalty, Wembanyama was all smiles at his introductory news conference.

In it, he spoke about having dinner Friday with Spurs icons including David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and head coach Gregg Popovich.

"Such kind people, and generous."



Victor Wembanyama talks about his dinner with Spurs legends David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili. pic.twitter.com/uaZ1pVtmyf — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2023

"In probably a couple of hours, I learned more about the NBA than in my whole life before. It's so comforting to see the people who are so important to the city of San Antonio and to the franchise are such kind people and generous.

"They genuinely wanted to share with me their experience. I feel like they've already started to take great care of me."

Wembanyama went on to say that Duncan told him that he received a similar welcome in San Antonio from Robinson and Sean Elliot when he arrived as the No. 1 pick in 1997. Duncan went on to win five NBA championships with the Spurs, two of them alongside Robinson.

Wembanyama won't have the benefit of playing with another Spurs legend in his first season. He'll join a roster that was built to tank last season in order to obtain his services. There's not an NBA All-Star in sight in San Antonio.

Instead, he'll be tasked with anchoring a roster featuring rising young talent including Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and 2022-23 All-Rookie Second Team honoree Jeremy Sochan. He'll immediately become the focal point in the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James' in 2003.

Wembanyama demonstrated part of what makes him so special during a light workout in his new Spurs gear featuring his No. 1 jersey. A 7-4 center, Wembanyama handles the ball like a guard and barely has to leave his feat to lay the ball up over the rim.

He displayed the shooting range that will make him an offensive threat from virtually anywhere in the frontcourt.

WATCH: First look at #Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in his full jersey.



Wembanyama will wear #1 for the Spurs, and got some shots up in front of media after his introductory press conference. #wembanyama #nba #porvida pic.twitter.com/D8HTLj80oW — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) June 24, 2023

Wembanyama was a star in San Antonio before he set foot in the city, which has prepared for his arrival since the Spurs won the draft lottery in May. He's already the subject of a mural that received a stamp of approval from Popovich.

Así quedó el nuevo mural de Víctor Wenbanyama en San Antonio. Una HERMOSURA.



Un hincha especial de San Antonio quiso verlo con sus propios ojos. pic.twitter.com/tO5KkVY3Mi — SPURS LATAM (@Spurs_Latam) June 21, 2023

His next stop will be the NBA Summer League, which he doesn't intend to sit out.