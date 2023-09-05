US Open Quarterfinals 2023: How to watch the Djokovic vs. Fritz match today

The last Grand Slam of the season is now well into the Quarterfinals. While there have been some major upsets in the women's competition with last year's defending champion Iga Swiatek, No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur all getting knocked out of the competition before the Quarterfinals, rivals Novak Djokovic and 2022 defending champion Carlos Alcaraz remain on track to meet in the US Open Finals. Up next, Djokovic faces American player Taylor Fritz on the court. The pair are now warming up to begin their Quarterfinals match in just a few moments, following No. 6 seed Coco Gauff's victory over Jelena Ostapenko in Arthur Ashe Stadium today.

Here’s how you can catch the Djokovic vs. Fritz match, plus the rest of the action on the court during the 2023 US Open.

How to watch Djokovic's next match in the US Open:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: TBD (shortly after the current Gauff-Ostapenko match concludes)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

Novak Djokovic faces U.S. player Taylor Fritz in the US Open Quarterfinals in just a few moments.

The Djokovic vs. Fritz match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Tuesday, September 5

Live at the US Open: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Wednesday, September 6

Live at the US Open: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Primetime at the US Open: Quarterfinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Thursday, September 7

Doubles/Junior/Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Semifinals: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Plus)

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

