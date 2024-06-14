U.S. Open: Tiger Woods struggles late, among those who missed the cut at Pinehurst

U.S. Open - Round Two PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the first hole during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

He had plenty of chances, but Tiger Woods’ latest major championship appearance has once again been cut short.

Woods posted a 3-over 73 on Friday at the U.S. Open, which dropped him to 7-over on the week. That was several shots outside the projected cut line at Pinehurst No. 2.

Woods has now either missed the cut or withdrawn from six of the last eight major championships. He hasn’t made the cut at the U.S. Open since 2019 — which was his only made cut at the event in the past decade. Though he's battled seemingly countless injuries and off-course issues in recent years, and he looked better on Friday physically despite the hot afternoon in North Carolina, Woods just can't seem to find a way to consistently play into the weekend anymore.







Woods' round on Friday wasn't horrible, especially early on, but he didn't do nearly enough to make up for his start on Thursday. Woods carded a 4-over 74 while making six bogeys to open the tournament while frequently leaving himself out of position. At one point, he made five bogeys during a seven-hole stretch.

"It can go so far the other way here, the wrong way," Woods said Thursday . "It's just so hard to get back. This is a golf course that doesn't give up a whole lot of birdies. It gives up a lot of bogeys and higher."

After opening with a birdie in his first four holes, Woods just narrowly missed several great birdie looks down the stretch on Friday that, while they wouldn't have vaulted him into contention, could have saved him. He pushed a birdie putt at the 13th, and then had a great birdie opportunity lip-out on him at the 15th — which left him looking incredibly defeated after taking a step toward the cup early.

From there, Woods kind of fell apart. His drive at the 16th landed well left in the trees, which sent him scrambling to recover. He missed a 12-footer for par there, too, which forced him to settle for his fourth bogey of the day. That dropped him to 7-over, which sealed the deal and ended Woods’ week.

